Mid-Michigan farmers are caught in the middle of the escalating trade war between the United States and China.
Days after the United States raised tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese made goods, China struck back. They announced a tax on U.S. made goods that could cost farmers $60 billion beginning in June.
“It’s been tough trying to plan for the uncertainties that come with farming, along with man-made uncertainties such as this trade war,” said Dan Keenan, owner of Keenan Farms in Merrill.
His farm produces corn, sugar beets, and soybeans. But as planting season begins, Keenan and other farmers are uncertain due to the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China.
One of their main concerns is the price of soybeans.
On May 13, China announced a 25 percent tax on more than 5,000 American goods, including soybeans. Some feel this is retaliation after the U.S. increased stiff tariffs on Chinese goods May 10.
While politicians are negotiating, Keenan admits that rolling with the punches can be tough.
“The longer it goes on, the tougher it is. You try to sharpen your pencil and tighten your belt. Your pencil can only get so sharp and if we try to tighten our belts any further, we start to lose the circulation in our legs,” Keenan said.
Even though Keenan is unsure of the outcome, he said his farm will survive the trade war. He hopes the U.S. and China can find enough common ground to bring this financial conflict to an end.
“We just want to see this thing get over with. We don’t want to see trade-aid packages and we want to see this resolved, get back to business as usual,” Keenan said.
