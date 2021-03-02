With nowhere else to go, a mid-Michigan dad reached out to social media from his vehicle in a hospital parking lot to get help for his son.
"It’s a bunch of hurry up and wait. You call me, say that they’re out of the office till next Wednesday and then you get brushed off on somebody else and brushed off on somebody else,” Jay and Jo Ann Gross said.
More than two weeks went by in the emergency room before Jay and Jo Ann Gross claim they could get their 15-year-old son the care he needed. The couple said they arrived to the emergency room at MidMichigan Medical Center Gratiot for emergency mental health services after an incident with their son. They say the process to get him into a mental healthcare facility was nearly impossible.
"It’s very frustrating because he is my child, who I love, our child, who we love very much, all my heart and he’s sitting in the ER and he doesn’t deserve that. This is not my son. This is a behavior,” Jay and Jo Ann Gross said.
Sandra Lindsey is the CEO of the Saginaw County Community Mental Health Authority.
"The experience of that dad is one I'm very familiar with," Lindsey said. "The scarcity of inpatient psychiatric beds is a well-known circumstance, and it was a problem before COVID, and COVID made it worse."
Lindsey said many hospitals have moved to single person occupancy in hospital rooms because of COVID-19. She said getting through the pandemic will help, but it's not the only answer to this problem.
"Kids that need that level of care, need inpatient psychiatric care, are going to be waiting," Lindsey said.
TV5 did reach out to MidMichigan Health, and a spokesperson said they are aware of the video, but due to patient privacy laws, the hospital is unable to confirm any information regarding this story.
Because of this video, the family said they finally started to get the attention of lawmakers. They have found a facility that would help their son.
"It boggles my mind. We’re not angry with anybody. The people that I’ve reached out have been amazing. It’s the system. We’re a little angry with the system. It’s broke," Jay and Jo Ann Gross.
