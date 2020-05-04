The pandemic is having an impact on foster care in Michigan.
Lara Mitchell, executive director of Foster Care at Samaritas, told TV5 she’s worried about what will happen once the stay home order is lifted. She said more foster parents are needed.
“We are always concerned about safety of children first,” Mitchel said.
Mitchell said the foster care organizations are doing their best to keep children safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She said Michigan currently has almost 1,000 children in foster care.
Mitchell said she anticipates that more children will be in foster care once the stay home order is lifted.
“Right now we do have a high level of concern for the safety of children because what is happening without all of those additional adults in the life of a child to watch for their safety. The number of calls to protective services has decreased significantly since the beginning of March, as has the number of children entering foster care in Michigan,” Mitchell said.
According to Mitchell, that is why Samaritas is looking for foster parents.
“We certainly want families who are able to certainly love and provide for our children, but also realize that these kids have been hurt in the past and will need a lot of love and support to work through the trauma they experienced,” Mitchell said.
Bradley and AnnMarie Jordan told TV5 they’re caring for their first foster child. They also have a biological 3-year-old son.
“It’s been incredible,” AnnMarie said.
The couple said they got their foster daughter ager she was released from the NICU at one week old.
“It’s been amazing getting to see her grow, overcome some of her challengers, and it’s been incredible getting to know her mom too. And getting to form a relationship with her,” AnnMarie said.
Bradley said it’s going to be tough once she’s released out of foster care. He said it is all about providing care for those who are defenseless.
“It can be hard, and it can be scary, but it is rewarding and it is absolutely worth it. And we could do it again every time,” Bradley said.
