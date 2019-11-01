Addison Stomack may look like your average 13-year-old girl, but she's been through more in the past year then most teens could ever imagine.
Her trouble started with a simple pain back in October of 2018.
"She was complaining about some pain when she went to the bathroom,” said Chris Stomach, Addison’s father.
At first, she and her parents, Brenda and Chris Stomack, didn't think much of it.
"We thought it was maybe just a gym class muscle pull," Chris said.
However, when the pain persisted, Addison knew something was wrong. She asked her parents to take her to the doctors.
Fast forward to December, Addison had several tests and doctor appointments, when they found a cyst on her ovaries.
That led to an exploratory surgery in February which showed Addison had Epithelial cancer, a very rare form of adult ovarian cancer.
The Stomack family was shocked at the news.
"It was scary for sure,” Addison said.
Her mother said, "Unbelievable, I didn't even know 12-year-olds could get ovarian cancer. It's like I've never heard of a child having that."
Addison's father is reeling as this hits very close to home.
He said he recently lost his mother, Addison's beloved grandmother, to a different form of ovarian cancer.
"Terrible thoughts because the only experience I have with this cancer is what my mom went through. My mom was diagnosed July 4 and passed away Aug. 6, so within 32 days," Chris said.
Addison's treatment started right away.
She underwent a major surgery in which doctors removed her ovaries, Fallopian tubes, and her uterus.
"Ovarian cancer does happen in young people, but not this kind and not often,” said Kevin Reynolds, chief of gynecological oncology at the University of Michigan said.
He also said, "Addison has an adult form of cancer, but we usually see that in people who are 50, 60, 70-years-old. It's very rare, less than 5 percent total would be in Addison's age group."
Reynolds added, "They did do genetic testing on Addison but found nothing and something, they just don't find an actual reason."
After her surgery, Addison went on to chemotherapy treatments.
Adult chemo for an adult form of cancer for a young girl, it's a combination that almost turned deadly.
"Addison's second chemotherapy treatment gave her a severe reaction," Chris said. "She quit breathing, they had to give her EpiPens and brought her back, thank goodness."
Addison had a total of six chemo treatments and was relieved to finish her last on July 31.
The family said through all of this they were never alone, that's because their small town of Ubly was standing behind them.
"When I was going through bad times and crying, really upset, they were all there to help me," Addison said.
The Stomack family said there were several benefits held throughout the year to raise money for Addison and people from around the nation even sending her cards just to make her day.
Her school is also having a hand in support.
"Every Wednesday was Addison Strong Day. They wore special shirts and all the staff wore it each Wednesday of every month,” Addison said.
Addison is now in remission. She's back to school, trying to get back to a normal life and moving forward with an important message: "If you have pain like this make sure you get it check because you don't know what it could be."
Reynolds said they may never know what caused Addison's cancer. He did say it is not connected to her grandmother's form of ovarian cancer.
Addison wants her cancer journey story to serve as a reminder to always pay attention to your health. If you experience any symptoms such as bloating, pain in your abdomen or pelvis, fullness, or a lump in your abdominal region, you should call a doctor right away.
