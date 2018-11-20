A little Mid-Michigan girl is hoping to give the gift of warmth for the holidays.
She is collecting warm clothes for those in need.
“I’m doing something very good for the homeless people,” said Annaliese Simpson.
Annaliese is only 5-years-old and just like any other kid she is excited for Christmas.
“I get presents and Santa eats all the cookies,” she said.
But she is even more excited to give. She is on a mission this holiday season to bring warmth to those less fortunate.
“Cause I know that they need clothes, hats, gloves, scarves and socks and blankets,” Annaliese said.
That is exactly what she’s collecting. She calls her mission “Anne’s Stay Warm Project.”
Her grandmother, Christie Brown, said all of the items will be donated to Catholic Charities this winter.
“I am very proud of her,” Brown said.
Brown said she remembers the first time Annaliese wanted to pay it forward.
“There was one time we bought some grapes from someone in the road and we got down the road a little bit and there was a homeless person there. And she was like, ‘let’s just give them the grapes.’ So it kinda got her started doing that kinda stuff,” Brown said.
At just 5-years-old Annaliese is already teaching the value of giving.
“They’re gonna be happy,” she said.
If you would like to donate, you can contact the family at anglemomma75@yahoo.com.
