During the pandemic, we’ve seen multiple corporations provide or make personal protective equipment for healthcare workers on the frontlines.
For those in small communities, they are stepping up their efforts to make masks that prove anybody is capable of helping out.
“We’ve helped three to four local hospitals, including Schuerer Hospital, the Huron County Health Department,” said Kelli Shaw, one of the sewers in Sebewaing helping create masks.
They’ve also donated masks to police, fire departments, restaurants, grocery stores, and even people around town.
“It’s just fantastic to be able to do this part,” said Jim Shaw, who helps out by cutting fabric and picking up and dropping off masks.
The group of 22 people have only been making masks for two weeks. They’ve made 2,500 masks and are still making more. They have a waitlist for people they plan to donate to.
The group of kind-hearted individuals all started on a simple Facebook post.
“Just asking for donations of elastic or fabric. One local member happened to be on and saw the post, her name is Jeanie Squires, she immediately messaged that she wanted to help. That started the ball rolling,” Kelli said.
The masks are being made with 100-percent cotton and muslin cotton fabrics. The quickly formed group is making major progress all while maintaining social distancing. They’ve created an assembly line for efficiency.
“Some people cut, some people sew,” Kelli said.
“I hit the houses, pick up from one, take it to the next person in line,” Jim Shaw described.
“We don’t come into contact with each other at all except through messaging,” Kelli added.
The Shaws said those who have been gifted with the hand-made masks were touched by the gesture.
“Everybody who gets a mask has something positive to say about the effort that our group is doing,” Kelli said. “It’s what keeps us going."
It’s also a gratifying experience for the small team of Sebewaing.
“It’s not like we’re doing them a favor, we’re both doing each other a favor. It’s a wonderful feeling,” Jim said.
If you would like to help out, whether it be a monetary donation or fabric donation, you can contact Kelli at kellijeanshaw@gmail.com or drop off any items to Lamplighter Restaurant in Sebewaing.
