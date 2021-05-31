The nation takes pause to remember the servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the country.
One local group is using this Memorial Day to honor the veterans that returned home physically, but mentally, forever changed. 22 veterans succumb to suicide every day across the United States.
Two groups of about 40 marchers set off Monday to ruck-march 22 miles.
One group began in Frankenmuth, another in Midland. both heading to Bay City.
Brad Blanchard organized the ruck.
"The 22 soldiers or veterans that take their lives every day. That's a statistic we're trying to drive down," Blanchard said.
The number 22 is personal to him.
"As a veteran, I hate seeing other veterans suffering and ultimately taking their own lives. More times than not if they just reach out. But there's that stigmatism around it so we're trying to break that," Blanchard said.
Dave Wallace is the captain of the Bay City Chapter of team RWB.
"I feel great," Wallace said.
He said he wouldn't spend his Memorial Day any other way.
"This is bigger than that. The people that we're out here honoring gave up a lot more than just one holiday,” Wallace said.
Every two miles, the group recognizes a veteran that has taken their life.
"The families have been joining us. We've had four families of veterans that have taken their lives. It's been very emotional for them, but at the same point, they've been very thankful that we've done this to honor their son's memories," Blanchard said.
Blanchard hopes his message reaches other veterans struggling with mental health issues.
"Hopefully there's a veteran out there that sees this and sees that there's other things that you can do. There's other options. Reach out to us, get involved with our organization," Blanchard said.
