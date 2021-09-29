Community health centers in Arenac, Genesee, Isabella, and Saginaw counties will receive more than $3 million in funding.
U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow, Gary Peters, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the funding, included in the American Rescue Plan, on Sept. 29.
“The nurses, doctors and health care providers in these centers serve individuals and families who often fall through the cracks of our health care system. They are on the front lines of this public health crisis and have been challenged like never before. That’s why securing this funding was such a high priority for me. I’m grateful for their heroic work in keeping Michigan families safe,” Stabenow said.
This will support health care construction and renovation projects including the purchase of new state-of-the-art equipment. The funding will help centers in underserved communities and provide COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccinations.
“Community health centers have played a critical role in serving Michiganders throughout the fight to overcome this pandemic, and we must continue to support those efforts. I was pleased to help secure this funding through the American Rescue Plan, which will help provide essential care and services to Michiganders including in underserved communities,” Peters said. “This funding will help community health centers in Michigan make important upgrades to their facilities to better serve families, including expanding access to COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccines.”
