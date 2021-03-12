More than $14.5 million in federal grants will be awarded to three mid-Michigan health centers. The grants were awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The grants will support the continuation of primary care, dental and behavioral health care services to families, particularly those who are medically underserved, as well as veterans, Congressman Dan Kildee’s office said in a press release.
Great Lakes Bay Health Centers in Saginaw will receive nearly $7 million, Hamilton Community Health Network in Flint will receive nearly $3 million, and Sterling Area Health Center in Sterling will receive $4.6 million.
“I am proud to announce this federal support to help local community health centers serve patients, help distribute vaccines and combat the spread of coronavirus,” Kildee said. “This federal funding will help provide continued access to affordable and high-quality health care services in our district. I will continue to work in Congress to bring critical resources to mid-Michigan.”
