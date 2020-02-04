President Donald Trump is delivering his annual State of the Union address tonight and a Michigan woman will be in attendance to hear it in person.
Holly resident Sarah Stark is the guest of Michigan Representative Elissa Slotkin.
“I’m just scared that I’m going to be priced out of my life,” Stark said.
When you have type one diabetes like Stark, going without insulin is dangerous.
“I would die within a day,” Stark said.
With soaring insulin prices, going without is a possible reality for her.
Stark said being a healthcare reform advocate is why she is joining Slotkin at the State of the Union address.
Stark said she was invited after reaching out to Slotkin about the high drug prices.
“In the last two years alone, I’ve spent about $10,000 a year in healthcare,” Stark said.
Stark wants to help shine a light on the insulin price issue. She said she is one of the lucky ones because she has great health insurance but worries about people that don’t.
“Unfortunately there have been far too many lives lost. Something I would hope to see about that is something along the lines of federal price caps where we could see extending to the uninsured population because I would say those are the most vulnerable, who are suffering the most right now,” Stark said.
Stark said she was diagnosed with diabetes as a child and over two decades ago. She still has receipts that show her insulin costing just under $20 a vial. But now she says a vial can cost hundreds.
Stark hopes she can influence lawmakers to make a change.
“I’m actually looking at not refilling my insulin prescription until the month of March. I haven’t picked it up since December. Fortunately, I’ve had friends and safety nets living in Canada that has allowed for some relief,” Stark said.
Two more people from Mid-Michigan will also be attending the State of the Union.
Retired Flint Community School Teacher Chris Burrows will be the guest of Congressman Dan Kildee. Richard Burmeister, junior president of the Saginaw Intermediate School District is the guest of Senator Gary Peters.
The State of the Union address begins at 9 p.m. Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s official Democratic response follows right after.
