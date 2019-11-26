Students at one Mid-Michigan high school kicked off the holiday season early by packing boxes for children in need.
Students at Valley Lutheran High School packed 215 shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child on Nov. 25.
Operation Christmas Child is a project that provides spiritual and physical aid to hurting people around the world, the school said.
“Basically, they encourage people from across the United States to fill shoeboxes with toys, toiletry items, stuffed animals and Christmas presents for children in struggling regions around the world,” said Renee Brenner, teacher at Valley Lutheran.
The school has been participating in Operation Christmas Child for several years. The packages are sent to children in need all over the world.
The high school’s Global Awareness Club organized the event.
“Being in Global Awareness Club is a really important part of being a student here at Valley. And Operation Christmas Child is an important part of GAC,” said Megan Mattichak, senior and GAC leader. “It is so cool to come together as a school and serve others and pack all these shoeboxes. It’s a fun way to share the Gospel to children in a different country who may not have heard it any other way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.