Students from schools across Michigan will compete in a statewide poetry competition this month and some of them are from Mid-Michigan.
On Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14, 36 high school students from across the state will take center stage for three rounds of poetry recitation and the chance to be named Michigan’s 2020 Poetry Out Loud Champion.
The competition is free and open to the public. It will be held at the Lansing Crowne Plaza located at 925 S Creyts Rd., Lansing, MI, 48917.
Round one of the competition will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 13 Round two and three will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14.
“Poetry Out Loud is an impressive showcase of student skill and creative expression each year, and a powerful way for student stories to be shared through the arts and humanities,” said Michigan Humanities President and CEO Shelly Hendrick Kasprzycki. “We look forward to seeing the students represent their schools in this fifteenth year of Michigan’s Poetry Out Loud State Finals.”
The Michigan state champion receives a $1200 cash award, $1500 stipend for their school, and an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, DC, to represent Michigan at the national competition and compete for a $20,000 award. At the state level, the first runner-up will receive $600, with $700 for their school. The second runner-up will receive $200, with $200 for their school. The third runner-up will receive $100, with $100 for their school.
Michigan's Poetry Out Loud program is funded through a partnership between Michigan Humanities and the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs. Additional support is generously provided by the Liesel Litzenburger Meijer Fund, National Endowment for the Arts, National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Poetry Foundation.
2020 Poetry Out Loud School Champions
NAME
HIGH SCHOOL
CITY
Shannon Kocsis
Allen Park High School
Allen Park
Serenity Snyder
Calumet High School
Calumet
Caden Kern
Coleman Community Jr/Sr High School
Coleman
Sondos Jaber
Star International Academy
Dearborn Heights
Mahbuba Sumiya
Benjamin Carson High School of
Detroit
Kayla McCarthy
Detroit School of Arts
Detroit
Basil Gray
The Leelanau School
Glen Arbor
Laine Kibler
Black River Public School
Holland
Adeline Frazier
Houghton High School
Houghton
Kiana Hummel
Lakewood High School
Lake Odessa
Lillian Powell
Kensington Woods Schools
Lakeland
Elizabeth Ajaero
University High School Academy
Lathrup Village
Ivan Paciorka
Leland Public School
Leland
Katelyn Brown
Manistee Catholic Central
Manistee
Roxy Sprowl
Marquette Senior High School
Marquette
Xavier Hernandez
Melvindale High School
Melvindale
Rin Dunlap
H. H. Dow High School
Midland
Brianna Kieffer
Mio AuSable High School
Mio
Robert Dedvukaj
Detroit Catholic Central High School
Novi
Rachael Dahl
Owosso High School
Owosso
Jaxon Anderson
Pentwater Public High School
Pentwater
Adriana Myers
Petoskey High School
Petoskey
River Pease
St. Michael Academy
Petoskey
Megan Reckling
Riverview Community High School
Riverview
Soja Kureekkattil
Rochester High School
Rochester
Allyson Gilliland
Royal Oak High School
Royal Oak
CJ Maegan Tuldanes
Saline High School
Saline
Zoe Downey
St. Joseph High School
St. Joseph
Lizzy Shetler
TBAISD Career-Tech Center
Traverse City
Shanti Harbus
Cousino High School
Warren
Anna Morton
Oakdale Academy
Waterford
Isabelle Sparkman
Wayne Memorial High School
Wayne
Maxwell Battist
Williamston High School
Williamston
Caleb Ave-Lallemant
Roosevelt High School, Wyandotte
Wyandotte
Jodi Protasiewicz
Yale High School
Yale
Xiomara Trujillo
Early College Alliance at EMU
Ypsilanti
