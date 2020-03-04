GENERIC: poetry book
Students from schools across Michigan will compete in a statewide poetry competition this month and some of them are from Mid-Michigan.

On Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14, 36 high school students from across the state will take center stage for three rounds of poetry recitation and the chance to be named Michigan’s 2020 Poetry Out Loud Champion.

The competition is free and open to the public. It will be held at the Lansing Crowne Plaza located at 925 S Creyts Rd., Lansing, MI, 48917.

Round one of the competition will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 13 Round two and three will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14.

“Poetry Out Loud is an impressive showcase of student skill and creative expression each year, and a powerful way for student stories to be shared through the arts and humanities,” said Michigan Humanities President and CEO Shelly Hendrick Kasprzycki. “We look forward to seeing the students represent their schools in this fifteenth year of Michigan’s Poetry Out Loud State Finals.” 

The Michigan state champion receives a $1200 cash award, $1500 stipend for their school, and an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, DC, to represent Michigan at the national competition and compete for a $20,000 award. At the state level, the first runner-up will receive $600, with $700 for their school. The second runner-up will receive $200, with $200 for their school. The third runner-up will receive $100, with $100 for their school.

Michigan's Poetry Out Loud program is funded through a partnership between Michigan Humanities and the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs. Additional support is generously provided by the Liesel Litzenburger Meijer Fund, National Endowment for the Arts, National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Poetry Foundation.

2020 Poetry Out Loud School Champions

NAME

HIGH SCHOOL

CITY

Shannon Kocsis

Allen Park High School

Allen Park

Serenity Snyder

Calumet High School

Calumet

Caden Kern

Coleman Community Jr/Sr High School

Coleman

Sondos Jaber

Star International Academy

Dearborn Heights

Mahbuba Sumiya

Benjamin Carson High School of
Science and Medicine

Detroit

Kayla McCarthy

Detroit School of Arts

Detroit

Basil Gray

The Leelanau School

Glen Arbor

Laine Kibler

Black River Public School

Holland

Adeline Frazier

Houghton High School

Houghton

Kiana Hummel

Lakewood High School

Lake Odessa

Lillian Powell

Kensington Woods Schools

Lakeland

Elizabeth Ajaero

University High School Academy

Lathrup Village

Ivan Paciorka

Leland Public School

Leland

Katelyn Brown

Manistee Catholic Central

Manistee

Roxy Sprowl

Marquette Senior High School

Marquette

Xavier Hernandez

Melvindale High School

Melvindale

Rin Dunlap

H. H. Dow High School

Midland

Brianna Kieffer

Mio AuSable High School

Mio

Robert Dedvukaj

Detroit Catholic Central High School

Novi

Rachael Dahl

Owosso High School

Owosso

Jaxon Anderson

Pentwater Public High School

Pentwater

Adriana Myers

Petoskey High School

Petoskey

River Pease

St. Michael Academy

Petoskey

Megan Reckling

Riverview Community High School

Riverview

Soja Kureekkattil

Rochester High School

Rochester

Allyson Gilliland

Royal Oak High School

Royal Oak

CJ Maegan Tuldanes

Saline High School

Saline

Zoe Downey

St. Joseph High School

St. Joseph

Lizzy Shetler

TBAISD Career-Tech Center

Traverse City

Shanti Harbus

Cousino High School

Warren

Anna Morton

Oakdale Academy

Waterford

Isabelle Sparkman

Wayne Memorial High School

Wayne

Maxwell Battist

Williamston High School

Williamston

Caleb Ave-Lallemant

Roosevelt High School, Wyandotte

Wyandotte

Jodi Protasiewicz

Yale High School

Yale

Xiomara Trujillo

Early College Alliance at EMU

Ypsilanti

