While some residents in Michigan have been enjoying the spring weather, others in counties up north are still shoveling snow.
Standish received eight inches of snow, and although it can be a hassle, most people aren’t surprised.
“Welcome to Michigan, you know one day it’s 70 and the next day it’s 22 degrees,” Classic Lawn Care Owner, Curt Carpinski said.
Carpinski owns Classic Lawn Care in Arenac County. He said no matter what season it is, he’s always busy.
“Yesterday evening we plowed all evening, went to bed for a couple hours and Mike and myself are out finishing up before it melts again,” Carpinski said.
Carpinski said he’s been in business for almost 30 years, so he knows better than to take the plows off in April.
“You know I left two on just to be safe. You know how the jinx thing is, so I thought okay we’ll leave the plows on so maybe it won’t snow,” Carpinski said.
Residents hope this will be the last gasp of winter in Mid-Michigan before the permanent arrival of spring skies.
