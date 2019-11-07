Three hospitals in Mid-Michigan are getting a glowing review for keeping their patients safe.
The Leapfrog Group is a national non-profit that represents hundreds of the nation’s most influential employers and healthcare customers.
The independent assigns grades “A” through “F” to hospitals based on their ability to protect patients from avoidable errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.
Out of the 32 hospitals that earned an “A” grade in the state, three of them are in Mid-Michigan, Covenant Medical Center in Saginaw, McLaren Central Michigan in Mt. Pleasant, and Memorial Healthcare in Owosso.
This Fall, Michigan ranked the 13th highest in the country for percentage of “A” grades with 41.03% of the state’s graded hospitals receiving an “A.” That an 8.93% increase.
To see a full list of graded hospitals by Leapfrog in Michigan, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.