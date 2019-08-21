The Child Welfare Society awarded Hurley Medical Center with a $9,000 grant for developmentally appropriate toys to distribute to families who participate in the Video Interaction Project (VIP).
The VIP has been available to patients at the Hurley since September of 2017.
It promotes reading aloud and play, which are critical for early brain development and enhancing the parent-child relationship.
Through the program, facilitators meet with families of children ages 0-3 in one-on-one sessions after pediatric medical appointments. They work with parents to increase confidence and skills in interacting with their child.
At each session, the family is provided with a toy or book to take home. The toys provide help to strengthen the parent-child bond, resulting in the development of motor skills, social and emotional skills, and speech and language skills that keep high and new skills flourishing through the baby and toddler years.
