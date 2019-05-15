A Mid-Michigan hospital was the only one in the state to receive an “F” rating in hospital safety by a state and national non-profit.
A spokeswoman from Hurley Medical Center in Flint said the hospital didn’t participate in the survey done by the Economic Alliance for Michigan (EAM) and the Leapfrog Group.
The Leapfrog survey graded 81 hospitals in Michigan and 80 of those hospitals got either an A, B or C.
Hurley was the only hospital to be given an F.
“Although we declined to participate in the Leapfrog survey, Hurley Medical Center participates and receives quality and safety reports from multiple reputable organizations on a continuous basis,” said Laura Jasso from Hurley.
Jasso said Hurley gets great ratings from Blue Cross Blue Shield, Michigan Health & Hospital Association, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, The Joint Commission and the American College of Surgeons.
Bret Jackson, the President of EAM, said “It’s time Hurley takes these scores seriously and improve in preventing unnecessary harm to patients.”
Jasso said Hurley is, “Dedicated to patient safety as a continuous goal, and constantly evaluates and measures processes in place, along with best practices to continuously improve the safety of the comprehensive services we provide to patients.”
Jackson said the last time Hurley scored above a D was in the fall of 2013.
Covenant Hospital in Saginaw and McLaren Central Michigan in Mt. Pleasant both received As.
MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland and MidMichigan medical Center West Branch both received Bs.
McLaren Bay Region in Bay City, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw and MidMichigan Medical Center Gratiot in Alma all got Cs.
