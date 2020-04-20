Four Mid-Michigan hospitals are working with Blue Cross Blue Shield to collect data to help treat COVID-19.
26 hospitals across Michigan are part of the data collection to help determine the best treatment and care practices for COVID-19 patients.
MidMichigan Midland, MidMichigan Gratiot, McLaren Flint and Hurley Medical Center are all involved
It was developed by Michigan Medicine, the academic medical center at the University of Michigan.
It will be a registry of anonymous patient data to offer insight into geographic, economic and demographic factors.
Having 26 registries will allow for medical professional to see a bigger picture.
“We’re fortunate in Michigan to have a mechanism in place that enables fast collaboration among providers to address critical health challenges such as the COVID-19 crisis,” said Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan President and CEO, Daniel J. Loepp. “I’m incredibly proud that Blue Cross is one of the partners driving this initiative forward.”
Information being collected includes:
- Symptoms and conditions upon arrival
- Patient vital signs
- Medications used before and during hospitalization
- Medical history, including any concurrent conditions or diagnoses
- Imaging and lab test results
- Course of treatment
- Discharge information and 60-day post-discharge status
