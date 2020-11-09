COVID-19 numbers are increasing at alarming rates statewide.
“In April, if you had 4,000 positive cases in a day, that was a lot. We’re now above 5,000. So yes, the number of cases, it’s staggering,” said Dr. Dennis Cunningham, corporate medical director of infectious prevention for McLaren.
In Mid-Michigan, new case counts by county are rising by the hundreds. Just since Friday, Genesee County racked up more than 500 cases. Saginaw County had 368 new cases, and Bay County had nearly 300.
“This is not a time when we need to argue about whether this is real. It is real and it’s happening,” said Joel Strasz, health officer for the Bay County Health Department.
Rising in tandem with the cases is hospitalizations.
“Hospitals have a lot more inpatients. All of the health systems are seeing more COVID patients coming into the hospitals requiring admission, not just McLaren. And it’s getting right again,” Cunningham said.
“The more hospitalizations, the more deaths we’re going to see,” said Christina Harrington, health officer for the Saginaw County Health Department.
There’s a troubling trend when it comes to who is being hospitalized.
“We’re seeing a fair amount of young people actually starting to seek medical services too,” Strasz said.
“Just because you’re under 50, you’re not completely safe from being hospitalized,” Cunningham said.
The good news is hospitals have a better idea of what to expect now than they did seven months ago.
“It’s a little better this time because we’re more familiar with the virus. We have a better understanding of how to treat it,” Cunningham said.
