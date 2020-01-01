Feral cats are on the prowl around Vincent’s Gas Station in Edenville.
"There's anywhere between 5 to 10 of them hiding in here right now," Jenna Dunn said.
It’s her mission to capture these kitties.
She already has a trunk full of cats.
And she has an arsenal at her disposal, crates, cameras and cat food.
"They go to the back of the trap, they step on the set and boom the door will shut and you're trapped," Dunn said.
She’s a volunteer for the Humane Society of Midland County and she caught eight cats on Wednesday, bringing her total to 18.
"Some people call us crazy but we're just crazy for cats," she said,
And these feral felines were under the care of the longtime owner of Vincent's. Dunn says a couple weeks ago he had a medical emergency and surrendered the cats he loves over to the humane society.
"He just has a heart of gold so we're happy to be out here helping him," Dunn said.
Others are trying to help too by bringing the cats food, but Dunn is asking the community not to, it actually makes it harder to trap them.
"Then the cats do not have an incentive to go inside of the traps and we need to keep them nice and hungry."
The next step for these kitties is they'll be spayed and neutered.
From there, they'll be available at the shelter.
They're looking for people with pole barns and some of these cats they're going to test out to see how they would do in an indoor home.
