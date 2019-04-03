Tiny pantries placed outside of homeless shelters are expected to make a huge impact in Genesee County.
Addisyn Goss is an 11-year-old student at Linden, and is the CEO of a flourishing non-profit called Snuggle Sacks. She helps the homeless by giving them items that they need like food and clothing. And now they are adding tiny food pantries in Flint and Burton.
“It feels so good. I never thought it was going to be this big at all. It’s almost overwhelming,” Goss said.
The organization plans to fill the pantries up with toiletries and nonperishable food items.
Goss has her Snuggle Sacks in multiple states and is hoping to have her tiny pantries in multiple states as well. So far, they have 10 pantries ready to place outside when weather permits. The only pantry available now is located at a shelter in Flint.
Goss said sometimes the community will put in helpful items to pitch in.
“Tiny toiletries, things that will last them a week, nutritional products, tissues, hand-warmers, hats, gloves, scarves, water, and blankets,” Goss said.
Goss said this was all made possible thanks to the help of the community. The pantries were donated to her organization by Top Choice Builders in Fenton.
Goss hopes the tiny pantries will keep helping people for years to come.
“I hope these help a lot of people since a sack last somebody about a month, this could last them even longer,” Goss said.
