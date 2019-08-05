Law enforcement agencies across the country will be hosting community events Tuesday for the “National Night Out.”
The National Night Out Against Crime is a community-building event that invites people to meet their local law enforcement officers in a fun setting.
National Night Out events will be happening all over the country as well as Canada and U.S. territories. Many Mid-Michigan agencies will be participating.
Tuesday, August 6 you can meet officers at there locations:
- Bay City Public Safety from 5 to 8 p.m. at Uptown in Bay City.
- Saginaw Township Police from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Saginaw Township Soccer Complex.
- Flint Township Police from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the Flint Township Police Department.
- Grand Blanc Township Police from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Grand Blanc Police Department.
- Argentine Township Police from 5 to 8 p.m. at Hyatt Elementary in Linden.
- Roscommon County Sheriff from 6 to 8 p.m. at the WalMart parking lot in Houghton Lake.
The National Night Out events are free to the public and will all have an array of events for kids.
More than 16,000 communities are expected to participate and 38 million people are expected to attend, according to national organizers.
