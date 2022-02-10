Gov. Gretchen Whitmer demanded the government of Canada open the Ambassador Bridge.
The artery is responsible for a huge chunk of trade between the United States and Canada.
"By Monday, there will be factories completely shut down," said Representative David Martin.
"This is not good," said Congressman Dan Kildee.
Masses of Canadian truckers, calling themselves 'The Freedom Convoy,' blocked the Ambassador Bridge at the United States border for a fourth straight day on Thursday.
"This is the single largest trading partnership in the world. 25 percent of that trade passes through the Detroit Windsor border," Kildee said.
The protest is in response to COVID-19 protocols for truckers implemented by the Canadian government.
"It does not make sense for this protest, which is no longer a protest, now it's a blockade, to hurt American and Canadian workers," Kildee said.
General Motors in Michigan is already feeling that pain.
The SUV factory just outside Lansing is canceling the second shift Wednesday, and first and second shifts Thursday.
Representative Martin said the result could be devastating.
"There will be people out of work starting Monday," Martin said.
Martin disagrees with Gov. Whitmer urging Canadian authorities to resolve the standoff by any means necessary. He said he sent her a letter Thursday signed by about 30 of his colleagues.
"These legitimate protests. Middle class people voicing their liberties and freedom wishes and the governor's solution with the Canadian government is to use force, when they could simply get rid of the vaccine mandate and everything would flow normally," Martin said.
"I really don't think we want to be in a position where we allow people to extort from government decisions based on the use of a blockade that would simply encourage more of this," Kildee said.
Kildee spoke with a senior official from the Canadian embassy Thursday evening urging their government to do everything they can to restore order. He said America's economy depends on it.
"Whenever there's pressure on any part of our economy, it hits us all. If auto workers end up being laid off, that has an impact on the entirety of our economy," Kildee said.
