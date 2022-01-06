President Joe Biden and mid-Michigan lawmakers reflected one year after Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.
Congressman Dan Kildee reflected on the moment supporters of a defeated president stormed the Capitol in an effort to stop the certification of the election for the man that beat him.
"All we knew is that somebody got through, we didn't know how many, and it wasn't long before that that we locked down, and then honestly all hell broke loose at that point," Kildee said.
Kildee could hear the chaos outside the house chambers.
"The mob obviously grew bigger, it was louder, you could hear them trying to get in through various doors," Kildee said.
Kildee found himself trapped inside. He texted his wife and family saying he would be ok even though he wasn't sure that would be the case.
"We couldn't go down and we couldn't go up to get out. And we were just stuck with you know a handful of police officers with their handguns, with their sidearms, against this really dangerous mob, we had no idea what to expect," Kildee said.
Eventually, help arrived, and he was able to get out. Democracy preserved after a failed attempt to defeat it.
Congressman John Moolenaar was also in Washington the day of the insurrection. He gave TV5 this statement:
“The violence at the capitol last year was a sad moment for our country, and those who broke the law should be prosecuted. As Americans, we are blessed to live in a free nation and our democracy is stronger when we have the rule of law, election integrity, and voter id. Those are vital concerns I have been working on."
Kildee said it took several weeks to get over the trauma he endured that day. He said a year later, he still feels the venom from the violent attack.
Kildee believes our country is more divided than ever and it's up to all of us to find a way to more common ground.
"America is a place where our differences should be embraced. We ought to celebrate the fact that we live in a place where a difference of opinion is OK and not going to be a reason for violence," Kildee said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.