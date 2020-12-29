The long-awaited COVID-19 vaccinations landed in Michigan long-term care facilities on Dec. 28.
The facilities could choose either CVS, Walgreens, or a state program to administer the shots.
"There's a lot of clinics in Michigan. It's one of the top states that we've been assigned to from a long-term care facility," said Ashley Pascavis, CVS district leader.
CVS has been assigned to 990 clinics with a total of 135,000 employees and residents to be vaccinated throughout the process. This process will have the majority of those who want the vaccine fully vaccinated in six to eight weeks.
"This vaccine is going to allow a lot of the residents to be able to have their family come and visit again, which is great," Pascavis said.
This is personal for Pascavis.
"I can't wait to just be able to hug my grandma again as well, and that's something that I haven't done since COVID-19 happened," Pascavis said.
Vicinia Gardens in Fenton is one of the facilities that chose Walgreens as its vaccine provider. The facility is still waiting on its doses to arrive.
"We're excited. We're ready,” said Madison Bruce, marketing and sales director for Vicinia Gardens. “Just sort of keeping our fingers crossed that it comes sooner rather than later."
Bruce is hoping these vaccines allow them to turn a corner when it comes to visitations.
"Residents are excited that this might mean they can see their families again,” Bruce said. “It’s going to be a big step."
Vicinia Gardens is not sure exactly what day its Pfizer vaccines will arrive, but hope it is before the end of January. All their consent forms are turned in and ready to go.
Vicinia Gardens said about 90 percent of its residents have consented to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
