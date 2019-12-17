An Isabella County man has been charged, accused of attempting to set fire to an occupied home. And now officials believe he may have also been behind a similar attack on a home back in May.
The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office arrested Harley Raglin, 24, of Blanchard and charged him with several felonies following the attempted arson of a home in Remus on Dec. 7.
SLIDESHOW: Mid-Michigan mug shots
Investigators believe this may be related to an attempted arson on May 5 when someone set fire to a home in Martiny Township while the family slept inside.
Raglin has been charged with burglary/forced entry, arson of a residence, arson/preparation to burn, weapons offense/explosives/incendiary device/using, arson preparation to burn, aggravated/felonious assault/attempted murder, arson of a residence. He is being held in the Mecosta County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.