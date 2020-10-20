A Huron County man has been arrested, accused of setting fire to his rental house.
At 9:33 a.m. on Oct. 20, Huron County Central Dispatch got a call from a 29-year-old woman who said her boyfriend was suicidal and attempting to set their W. Filion Road house on fire.
The woman said she had burns on her hands and leg.
Deputies responded and found fire coming from the house and learned the 35-year-old boyfriend had run from the scene.
The woman was treated for burns at the scene while firefighters worked to knock down the flames.
A ground search was also initiated to look for the boyfriend.
At 11:30, deputies said the suspect was found wet, and undressed for the weather, about a half-mile north, and half-mile west of Filion near a wood.
He was taken into custody, and to the hospital to be cleared.
He was then taken to jail on felony arson charges, with an arraignment expected on Oct. 21.
The rental home, that the two had moved into not long ago, is heavily damaged and likely a total loss, according to deputies.
The investigation continues.
The Oliver Township Fire Department assisted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.