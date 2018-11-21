A Mid-Michigan registered sex offender has been charged, accused of sexually assaulting a minor.
Michigan State Police arrested 22-year-old Mark Gainor, of Harrison, following an investigation that started in July 2017.
At that time, a teenager reported that Gainor had sexually assaulted her when she was under the age of 10.
She said the incident(s) happened in Wexford County’s Boon Township several years earlier.
The investigation revealed that Gainor was already in prison, serving time for home invasion, and unrelated criminal sexual conduct charges.
Following the investigation, prosecutors issued a warrant for Gainor on Nov. 14, 2018, charging him with one count of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, and two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree.
Gainor, who had recently been paroled to the Harrison area was arrested on Nov. 19 and arraigned.
Because of his previous conviction, Gainor is already on the sex offender registry in Michigan.
