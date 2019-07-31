IMAGE: Roy Forehand

Roy Forehand II is charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct.

 Source: Isabella County Jail

A man has been arraigned, charged with multiple sex crimes.

Michigan State Police troopers were called to Isabella County earlier this month to investigate a criminal sexual conduct case which reportedly included evidence of child sexually abusive material.

SLIDESHOW: Mid-Michigan mug shots

Evidence was collected from Roy Gerald Forehand II’s Mt. Pleasant home, and he was arrested on July 29, according to MSP.

He was arraigned on July 30 on charges of criminal sexual conduct-1st degree, criminal sexual conduct-2nd degree, and manufacturing child sexually abusive material.

His bond was set at $200,000.

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.