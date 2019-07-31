A man has been arraigned, charged with multiple sex crimes.
Michigan State Police troopers were called to Isabella County earlier this month to investigate a criminal sexual conduct case which reportedly included evidence of child sexually abusive material.
Evidence was collected from Roy Gerald Forehand II’s Mt. Pleasant home, and he was arrested on July 29, according to MSP.
He was arraigned on July 30 on charges of criminal sexual conduct-1st degree, criminal sexual conduct-2nd degree, and manufacturing child sexually abusive material.
His bond was set at $200,000.
