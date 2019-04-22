A Mid-Michigan man has been arrested, accused of having child porn.
Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force announced the arrest of Jacob Levi Petzold, 31, of Clio.
He was arrested following an investigation where MSP said digital evidence was taken from his home.
He has been charged with five counts of child sexually abusive activity, five counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and 10 counts of using a computer to commit a crime, according to troopers.
