A 28-year-old man was arrested for drug trafficking after the Huron County Drug Task Force found cocaine, methamphetamine, cash and packing materials in a Lincoln Township home.
On the morning of Friday, Sept. 24 around 10 a.m., Huron County Drug Task Force members served a search warrant to a home on Sullivan Road in Lincoln Township.
Law enforcement says $1900 of cocaine, $1700 of methamphetamine, $140 of suboxone, $900 in cash, packaging materials, scales and paraphernalia were seized from the residence.
There was also multiple thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen property confiscated from the residence. Three residents were in the home at the time and the 28-year-old man was arrested for felony drug trafficking.
He is lodged in the Huron County Jail with a $50,000 cash bond.
