A Mid-Michigan man has been arrested on child pornography charges.
Dalton Shy Otto, 19, of Oakley, has been arrested for child sexually abusive activity, aggravated possession of child sexually abusive materials, and using a computer to commit a crime.
Otto was arrested following an investigation where digital evidence was seized from his home, according to Michigan State Police.
The investigation began after police said they learned Otto was sharing child porn on the internet.
Otto has since been charged with one count of child sexually abusive activity, one count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
He was arraigned on Wednesday, Dec. 10.
