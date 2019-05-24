A Mid-Michigan man has broken a state record in fishing.
Tyler Fisher from St. Charles caught a 32.01-pound, 38-inch bigmouth buffalo fish earlier this month with bowfishing in the Shiawassee River, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
His record-breaking catch was verified by DNR fisheries biologist Kathrin Schrouder.
Fisher unseated Roy Beasley, a Madison Heights man who held the previous bigmouth buffalo fish record.
In 2017, Beasley caught a 27-pound, 35.25-inch bigmouth buffalo while bowfishing on the River Basin in Monroe County.
