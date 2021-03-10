It was a joyful send off for Isaac Garcia. He was hospitalized with COVID-19 in December, was on a ventilator and went into cardiac arrest twice. But today he is celebrating victory over COVID.
"I feel great. I feel blessed," Garcia said.
Garcia's family gathered outside Mary Free Bed at Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw for the long-awaited reunion.
"I just give the glory to god because he's the one that did it. He's the one that did the miracle for me," Garcia said.
Garcia's son, also named Isaac, said six of his family members got COVID-19 and three did not survive.
"We've been through so much man. We've been through so much. To be here with my dad is the start of the second chance with my dad. The lord gave my dad to us," Garcia’s son said.
Doctors said Garcia worked very hard and that played a role in this positive outcome.
"He's got a lot of faith and he's got a lot of family support. So, he did a fantastic job," said Rehabilitation Doctor Kevin Orloski.
He said when Garcia arrived 16 days ago, he could not stand on his own. Now Garcia is strong enough to continue his recovery at home.
"We put him through an intensive program three hours of therapy a day while he was here and he's made tremendous progress," Orloski said.
Garcia's family said it has been three months and one week since he went to the hospital. Garcia has 20 grandchildren and he is eager to make new memories with each one.
"Just to cuddle with them and hug them and show them you know that separation that we had together it's over now," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.