A Bridgeport Township man has been arrested, charged with child sexually abusive activity.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force said Antonio Ramon Stone, 19, was arrested following an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from his home.

The investigation started when MSP said it was learned that Stone was viewing child sexually abusive materials on the internet.

He was charged and arraigned on the following counts: one count of child sexually abusive activity, one count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

