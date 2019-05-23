Chance Donovan Caron, 25, of Flushing Township has been charged with alleged child sexually abusive activity.
Caron was arrested following an investigation in which digital evidence was taken from his home, according to Michigan State Police Troopers.
That investigation started when Caron came under suspicion of sharing child sexually abusive materials on the internet, troopers said.
Following a forensic examination of evidence, troopers said Caron was charged with five counts of child sexually abusive activity, five counts of possession of child sexually abusive material, and 10 counts of using a computer to commit a crime.
He was charged in Genesee County 67th District Court, on Wednesday, May 22.
