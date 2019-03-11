A Michigan man has been charged for evasion of payment of his federal income taxes in 2008-09.
U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider announced on Mar. 11 that James D. Pieron Jr., former resident of Mt. Pleasant, was found guilty of one count of tax evasion.
Along with Schneider, Manny Muriel, Special Agent in Charge of the Detroit Office of the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation department, announced that Pieron Jr.’s seven-day jury trial ended with him being found guilty of nonpayment of his federal income taxes for 2008-09.
According to officials the jury found that from approximately April of 2009 until July 18, 2018, Pieron Jr. willfully evaded payment of income taxes.
Pieron Jr., a U.S. resident, operated a foreign currency exchange business in Zurich, Switzerland before moving back to Mt. Pleasant, MI in 2009, officials said.
Pieron Jr. earned capital gains on a stock sale while living in Switzerland and wired millions of dollars from Swiss bank accounts to business accounts of his corporate interest in Mt. Pleasant.
According to officials he filed his 2008-09 taxes in 2011 reporting capital gains from his sale of stock but without paying the taxes he owed on those gains.
Instead of paying his taxes, officials said that Pieron Jr. kept the money in his business accounts and purchased luxury items with it.
In 2012, Pieron Jr. submitted an installment agreement request to the IRS acknowledging that he owed $444,880 in taxes from 2007-09 and claimed that he could only afford to pay $1,500 a month, officials said.
“Our tax system is based on voluntary compliance. Mr. Pieron intentionally failed to pay over his fair share,” Muriel said. “The jury verdict demonstrates that there are consequences for those who willfully evade their taxes.”
According to officials the maximum penalty for tax evasion is 5 years of imprisonment and a fine of twice the gain or loss.
Pieron Jr.’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 20, 2019.
