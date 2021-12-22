A mid-Michigan man is motivated to help those affected by Kentucky's deadly tornadoes.
This week, Derek Nadolney has a semi-trailer in Midland to collect donations.
Bill Novak came out to the Valley Lanes Family Entertainment Center in Midland to support tornado survivors in the mid-south.
"I was just glad to donate," Novak said.
Nadolney and his wife Melanie secured a semi-trailer with the hopes of filling it. Novak decided to do his part by bringing multiple items.
"A generator, blankets, gloves, hats, sleeping bags, water," Novak said.
Novak was one of many who showed up, bringing what they could to help those who lost everything during the deadly severe weather event earlier this month.
"You're the biggest part of it. I mean, we donated the equipment and our time but you guys back home coming out here, that's needed as well. We all have an important part. No one is more important than the others, but everyone did it together," Nadolney said.
The couple owns Straight Up Logistics, LLC. They were making a delivery when they drove their truck through the rough weather in the Blue Grass State.
They will now make a different haul, thanks to the generosity of their community.
"Very filled with joy, and very emotional. This is amazing. Amazing. Wow," Nadolney said.
The Nadolney’s plan is to take the load to Kentucky on Monday. The trip will bring out some emotions.
"Absolutely emotional, yeah. There's probably going to be hugs and tears and laughter. Hopefully we can give some laughter, hopefully," Melanie Nadolney said.
"I can't wait to see them get excited over not being forgotten right now," Derek Nadolney said.
As for Novak, he wishes nothing but the best for people who are experiencing one of the worst times of their lives right now.
"Hope that God will bless them and get them all on their feet," Novak said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.