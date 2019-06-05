A man who police say injured a Michigan sheriff's deputy in a fight after a car chase has been convicted.
Albert Smith,36, of Flint was found guilty Tuesday in Livingston County of charges including carjacking, fleeing a police officer and assault.
Deputy Mike Mueller, who was elected in November to the State House of Representatives representing portions of Genesee and Oakland counties, was hurt in the incident.
Mueller tried to stop a minivan on U.S. 23. and the van flipped after exiting.
Smith was pulled from the van and assaulted Mueller before being arrested.
His defense attorney says Smith suffers from PTSD following three years in the U.S. Army.
