Byron Dale Bird, 63, of Rosebush was convicted in U.S. District Court Friday of sexual abuse of a minor on the Indian Reservation.
Bird is charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor, 2 counts of abusive sexual contact, witness tampering, failure to register as a sex offender, 4 counts of commission of a crime of violence by someone that failed to register as a sex offender and 4 counts of commission of a federal sexual offense of a minor victim by someone required to register as a sex offender.
A jury convicted Bird of all counts following a trial before U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington.
Bird was arrested after an investigation by the Saginaw Chippewa Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation found he had sexually abused a child in his care multiple times from October 2016 to January 2018.
As a result of Bird’s abuse, the victim became pregnant.
Bird also threatened the victim to keep her from reporting the abuse.
In 2007 Bird was convicted of sexual interference of a person under 14 years old in Canada and failed to register as a sex offender.
He will be sentenced on March 14th at 2 p.m.
