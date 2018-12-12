A Mid-Michigan man has a workshop you would imagine might be at the North Pole.
He uses his tools and his hands to craft one-of-a-kind toys for children in need.
It was an idea that cut away at his heart while he was building homes for those without.
“Moe saw those toys and he thought, ‘I can make them some toys,’” said Emily Yeager, director of the CAN Council’s Casa program.
Moe is Morley Erskine, a modest man from Hemlock whose tale will jingle a bell.
As far back as he can remember he has been using his woodshop to make toys for children needing a little love at Christmas.
“It’s fun. I like to make sawdust,” Erskine said.
When all that sawdust clears, smiles will appear.
The children who receive Erskine’s handmade creations are trucking through the legal process under the care of the CAN Council because they were neglected or abused.
“And it’s such a treat for our kids that we serve. They don’t have, many of them, this quality of toy and a nice play to hold their little treasures,” Yeager said.
Over the years Erskine has had to pencil in some tweaks to the toys he has made since the beginning.
“Made all my trains and toys and trucks out of oak and walnut,” he said. “Kids came up, picked up a purple plastic car instead of a train.”
While he’s not in love with all the changes…
“Now I paint them and I hate to paint,” Erskine said.
… the idea of any child going without is keeping him rolling down the tracks just like the trains he loves to make.
“This is my pride and joy here,” Erskine said.
He said it’s not work if it’s for kids.
“What a gift for our community,” Yeager said.
Erskine doesn’t just donate toys through the CAN Council’s Casa program. He said he is working on his list for the Mid-Michigan Children’s Museum as well.
