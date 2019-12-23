A 20-year-old Gladwin County man is dead after he was involved in a crash in Midland County.
It happened shortly after 8 a.m. on Dec. 19 on W. Barden Road near Bush Road in Geneva Township.
Evan Shaffer, 20, was driving a white 2008 Chevy Impala eastbound on W. Barden Road when he crossed the center line and side swiped a blue 2011 Ford Edge that was traveling westbound, the Midland County Sheriff's Office said.
Both vehicles left the roadway after the crash and entered a field where the Impala overturned.
Shaffer was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other driver, 57-year-old Larry Cave, was evaluated at the scene and released.
Shaffer was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, the sheriff's office said.
"While there is no evidence to indicate that alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in this crash, we are waiting for toxicology reports for a final determination. This report will be forwarded to the Midland County Prosecutor’s Office for review once it has been completed," the sheriff's office said.
