A man is dead, and an investigation underway after a vehicle was spotted burning, and a man’s body was discovered inside.
The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office was called to Sheridan and Hoover Roads in Akron Township on Nov. 10 at around 6:15 a.m.
Investigators said a passerby called 911 and reported a vehicle on fire in the ditch.
Once the fire was extinguished, it was discovered that a 36-year-old man from Akron was dead inside.
The investigation is ongoing.
