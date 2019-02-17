Six years ago, TV5 introduced you to two total strangers that would end up being bonded for life.
“He’s family now we’re just really close,” said Jessica Schwerin.
Brian Martindale saw Jessica's story in 2013 after her mother, Stacey, stood by intersections in Bay City asking for a kidney donor for her daughter.
Brian was soon tested and was Jessica’s perfect match, the rest is history.
“To give life back to somebody it’s an amazing thing you know, every time I see her it’s just like a miracle,” Brian said.
Jessica is now 16, thriving in school, even on the honor roll, a bright future that might not have been possible without Brian’s gift.
“She can keep my kidney possibly the rest of her life and live healthy and do everything a normal teenager does as a young lady and be happy and normal and healthy,” Brian said.
Because their story had such a happy ending they want the same for other local people in desperate need of kidney donations too.
“We have two friends here that are in dire need of kidney donors, living kidney donors,” Brian said. “My friend Brent now has been on dialysis for 12 years. My friend Jamie Nichols has had polycystic kidney disease for 28 years and she’s now on dialysis too.”
Brent Laframboise is 38-years-old, born with only one kidney and is now living with end-stage renal disease.
He’s finally on the list for either a live or cadaver kidney donation but is stuck waiting for his perfect match.
“It’s been a very long road but well worth it. I hope it all pays off. I pray it will and I’m sure it will,” Brent said.
Jamie Nichols is 55-years-old, a wife and mother of two, living with polycystic kidney disease.
She recently got the disappointing news that two possible donors fell through. Now her painful waiting process starts all over again.
“My hope is a living kidney donor. I mean if you get a cadaver kidney it’s you know 5-10 years that kidney will last and if you do a living roughly at least 20 years that’s where I’m hoping someone will come forward and say yes I definitely will give her a second chance at life,” Nichols said.
According to the National Kidney Foundation, 98,000 people in the United States are waiting for a kidney donation and 14 people die every day from kidney failure.
This group that’s now made into an unexpected family are hopeful both Brent and Jamie beat those statistics.
Both Brent and Jamie are registered with the Henry Ford Kidney Transplant Institute.
Those interested in learning more about the registry can visit Henry Ford Transplant Institute's website.
