"I'm honoring all veterans around the entire world from my yard."
Wayne Obermiller is grateful to everyone who fought for the freedoms we enjoy today.
On the eve of national Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, Obermiller is flying flags outside his front door to honor all those who sacrificed for us.
"I have an uncle that was killed in world war II, so I want to honor him," Obermiller said.
People in the neighborhood say they are glad to see these flags."
"I think this is amazing,” said Jeremy Scharlow. “This is very beautiful. I think it's a really good thing that he's doing."
Scharlow is a retired police officer. He was passing by when he saw Obermiller's project.
"Just another example of good people doing good things,” Scharlow said. “I mean it doesn't have to be something huge. It could be something you can do just at home. You can change a little part of your world any chance you can."
Thousands of Americans died on December 7, 1941.
Thousands more have given their lives for our freedom both before and after that fateful day.
Obermiller hopes what he's doing serves as a reminder to remember them all.
"All veterans need and deserve our respect, and we need to honor them," Obermiller said.
