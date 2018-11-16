A Mid-Michigan man was killed in what appears to be a hunting accident on opening day of firearm deer season.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has identified the victim as Justin Beutel, 38, of Sanford.
Officials were called to land near the intersection of West Elder Road and Northeast Torch Lake Drive, near the village of Alden in Antrim County, at around 1 p.m. on Nov. 15.
When the conservation officer and EMS personnel arrived, they found Beutel unresponsive. He did not recover.
“Preliminary investigation reveals that Mr. Beutel was deer hunting on private property and was apparently shot by another subject hunting nearby,” said Lt. James Gorno, a district law supervisor with the DNR.
The second hunter, who is not being identified, is a 45-year-old Gaylord man.
Gorno said the two men were not hunting together and it is believed that they do not know each other.
The Antrim County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police are assisting the DNR with the investigation and processing of evidence.
