A Mid-Michigan man is dead after apparently losing control of his vehicle.
Michigan State Troopers responded to Reid Road near Elms in Genesee County at around 12:50 a.m. on August 20 when a homeowner called officials after hearing a crash.
Lt. Dave Kaiser said that when troopers arrived they found a vehicle overturned in a ditch, but did not find anyone inside.
Troopers believe the vehicle had run off the road, gone airborne, and rolled several times before coming to a rest in a ditch.
The body of Terry Johnson, 47, from Swartz Creek was located nearby. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Kaiser.
The investigation is ongoing, and toxicology reports are pending.
