A Mid-Michigan man has died during an morning traffic crash.
The Tuscola County Sheriff reports that deputies were called to Cemetery Road, near Shabonna Road at around 6 a.m. on April 29.
Deputies said a 22-year-old Cass City man was north on Cemetery Road when he lost control, hit a ditch, and slammed into a downed tree.
The vehicle came to a rest on its side.
