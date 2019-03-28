A former Shiawassee County Commissioner is looking to build several tiny homes to help local veterans.
Les Schneider, Vietnam veteran and former Shiawassee Co. Commissioner, is on a mission to help homeless veterans in Mid-Michigan.
Schneider and other community volunteers have teamed up to build an entire tiny home community that would be free for all veterans.
“There’s a lot of people that like to talk about helping the homeless but unfortunately not a lot of people actually do,” Schneider said.
Schneider is collecting materials and pitching in some of his own money to build the tiny homes. He plans on completing the project within the next few months. He said that right now he has enough material to build 6 homes.
“Various sizes. Everything from maybe real small for one guy, 4 by 6 or 4 by 8. To 8.5 to 36ft for like a family,” Schneider said.
Unfortunately for Schneider, he still hasn’t gotten the ok from the county to start building in the community. He said he want them to go in a wooded community near M21 in Corunna.
“I’ve talked to county commissioners and there is the property that the county owns that’s not being used by anything, and I’ve asked for permission to park our trailers there,” Schneider said. “I just really want to help veterans and give them a place to get out of the weather.”
