The family that plays together, wins together. At least that is the case for a Mid-Michigan man who won a $100,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot.
Robert Owens, 50, from Fenton, matched the winning numbers drawn April 15 – 04-15-18-29-36 – to win the big prize. He bought his winning ticket at the Speedway, located at 3245 Owen Road in Fenton.
“My wife and I have played Fantasy 5 together for a long time,” said Owen. “We each pick a line of numbers on the ticket. Once my kids were old enough, they started picking a line, too.
“The day after the drawing, I checked my ticket and I was shocked when the clerk told me I needed to go to Lansing. I started jumping around like a little kid, I was so giddy! Turns out, it was my wife’s line that hit.”
Owens visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. With his winnings, he plans to buy his wife a new vehicle and pay some bills.
Each Fantasy 5 play is only $1. For an additional $1 per play, EZmatch may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a chance to win up to $500 instantly. For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Fantasy 5 ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $110,000 in the nightly Double Play drawing. Fantasy 5 players select five numbers from one to 39. Players who match all five Fantasy 5 numbers drawn win a jackpot that starts at $100,000. Fantasy 5 drawings are held seven days a week at 7:29 p.m.
