A $50,000 smile is making its debut in Mid-Michigan.
Timothy Smith, of Beaverton, received a life-changing surgery that’s giving him a second chance to make a powerful first impression.
“Some people will get little sharp spots,” said Dr. Christopher Kittle, oral and maxillofacial surgeon.
The program is called Second Chance but for Smith, it’s also a fresh start.
Smith was among 650 applicants chosen by the doctors of Greater Michigan Oral Surgeons and Dental Implant Center. They offered the $50,000 transformative procedure for free.
“It’s just amazing. It’s life-changing and I’m excited to be on this journey,” Smith said.
Smith is 31-year-old, he broke a couple of his teeth as a child during a four-wheeler accident.
Despite crowns and fillings, deterioration also started to take a toll on his smile.
“They started breaking and cracking, fracturing and slowly working their way to the front. And as they got to the front, it was harder to hide,” Smith said.
Smith revealed his free procedure on Tuesday, March 2. His new smile is not only restoring his oral health, but it’s also delivering a dose of confidence.
“So Tim’s surgery was an all-day surgery where we removed all of his remaining teeth and placed dental implants. It gave us the opportunity to put brand new teeth in,” Kittle said. “Now technically, these teeth are made out of plastic, but nobody can tell. They look amazing.”
The smile makeover is a substantial surprise and a compassionate award for people struggling with poor oral health and can’t afford the treatment.
